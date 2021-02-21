Fusion (FSN) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.51 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $35.51 million and $9.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,759,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,189,464 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

