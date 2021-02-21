Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

