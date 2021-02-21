Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 384,022 American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 384,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.11% of American Renal Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $11.52 on Friday. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

American Renal Associates Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

