Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Ducommun worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $648.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

