Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $278.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

