Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of International Game Technology worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IGT opened at $17.67 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

