Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.84% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 239,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

