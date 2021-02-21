Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,911,000 after purchasing an additional 56,913 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE JEF opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.