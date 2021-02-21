Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

