Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,205.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,206.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,181.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.