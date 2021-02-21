Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.06. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

