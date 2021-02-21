Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 363,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.24% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of LCAP opened at $10.56 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

