Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after acquiring an additional 540,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $57,128,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

