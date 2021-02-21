Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 235,000 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 67,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 491,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

TRIL opened at $13.42 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

