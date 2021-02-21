Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.