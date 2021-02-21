Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NewMarket worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $394.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $304.65 and a twelve month high of $458.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.61.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

