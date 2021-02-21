Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.50% of Surmodics worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Surmodics by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $777,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.25, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.