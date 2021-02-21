Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 166,500 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Primo Water worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

PRMW stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

