Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.70% of Lawson Products worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

