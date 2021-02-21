Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 65,000 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.22% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

