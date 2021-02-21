Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 69,700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Devon Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

