Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.71% of Marine Products worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 18,806.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 136,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 205.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter worth $474,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

MPX stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. Marine Products Co. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $599.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

