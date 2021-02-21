Gala (GALA) Price Up 36.4% Over Last Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $119.94 million and $447,961.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00500711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00445846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028294 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.