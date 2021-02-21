Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 8,722 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $15.08 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.