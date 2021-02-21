Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Total by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Total by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TOT shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.