Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Welbilt worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

