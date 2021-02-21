Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2,732.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,434 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $4,392,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 496.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Eaton Vance stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

