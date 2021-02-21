Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,469,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $36,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

CVNA stock opened at $308.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $314.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total transaction of $17,877,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,995,818 shares of company stock worth $748,376,750. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.