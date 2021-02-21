Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.17 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,620 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.27% of Oceaneering International worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 390,141 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

