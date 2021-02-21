Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.22 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.39.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.