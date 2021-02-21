Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.14% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

