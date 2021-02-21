Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.19 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

