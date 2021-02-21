Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Integer worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integer by 69.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Integer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Integer by 20.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $84.22 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

