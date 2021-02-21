Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 123,412 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,412 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.00% of TimkenSteel worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 60.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $268.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

