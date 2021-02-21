Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 20,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.30% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $7,032,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 88,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.