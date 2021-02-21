Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 24,000 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $17.94 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

