Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $1.94 Million Position in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.49% of American Renal Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $397.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.11. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

