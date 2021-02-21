Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $2.16 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.80 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

