Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. GAN Limited has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

