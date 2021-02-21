GameCredits Price Tops $0.0891 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $1.33 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,760,740 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

