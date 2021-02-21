Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.22 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $581,425.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00498296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00067688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00381875 BTC.

Gameswap Token Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,396,135 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

Gameswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

