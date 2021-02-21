Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.58 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 135% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.21 or 0.00019381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $113.58 million and approximately $399.29 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 164.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00077261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.17 or 0.00385714 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

