Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.93 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $108.19 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00772905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00042340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00059073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.29 or 0.04494752 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 108,456,315 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.