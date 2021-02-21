General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $47,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of GIS opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

