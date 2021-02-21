Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Cap of $22.97 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $22.97 million and $2.06 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00009010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00755272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019876 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04586040 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

