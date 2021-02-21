GenesisX Trading Up 61.3% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $25,242.30 and $22.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,211,002 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

