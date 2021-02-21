Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE G opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.