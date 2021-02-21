Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock worth $902,948 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

