Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,572 shares of company stock valued at $902,948. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

