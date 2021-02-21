Genuine Parts to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

